Makar scored two goals on six shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

Makar's second goal was a shorthanded tally, and his assist came on the power play. The 26-year-old defenseman is one of the hottest players in the league over the last three weeks, racking up nine goals and four assists over his last 11 outings. He's now at 22 goals, 63 points (26 on the power play, two shorthanded), 175 shots on net, 91 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 57 appearances.