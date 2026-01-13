Avalanche's Cale Makar: Records two points Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Makar scored a goal on two shots and picked up a power-play assist in a 4-3 loss to Toronto on Monday.
Makar has three multi-point games over his last six outings, generating two goals and six assists, including five with the man advantage. At his current pace, the offensively-gifted blueliner should be capable of reaching the 90-point threshold for the third consecutive year and could even challenge for 100.
