Makar scored a power-play goal on five shots and added three assists in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Kings.

Makar had been limited to a single two-point effort in his last four outings, but he broke out of that small slide Wednesday. This was his first four-point effort of the season, though he's made plenty of big contributions on the scoresheet. The 23-year-old defenseman has 26 goals, 81 points (32 on the power play), 219 shots on net, 97 blocked shots, 79 hits and a plus-45 rating in 69 contests.