Makar scored twice on three shots, added an assist, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Wild in Game 1.

Makar missed a large portion of the first period due to an injury concern, which head coach Jared Bednar had no update on after the game, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com. The fact that Makar was not only able to return to the contest but also contribute is a positive sign, even if he's not at 100 percent. He was the only one of the 14 different goal scorers to pot multiple tallies Sunday. Makar has four goals, one assist, 15 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over five playoff contests.