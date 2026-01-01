Toews notched an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

Toews didn't score a goal in December, picking up five assists, 32 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 14 appearances in the month. The 31-year-old's offense has been down all season, but he remains firmly in a top-pairing role. He's now at 13 points, a plus-26 rating, 67 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and 16 PIM through 39 appearances.