Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Cleared for Olympics
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landeskog (upper body) has been cleared to participate in the Olympics for Team Sweden, Shawn Roarke of NHL.com reports.
After appearing in 41 consecutive games to start the season, Landeskog missed the final 14 games before the Olympic break due to an upper-body injury. He has been cleared in time for the start of the Olympic tournament. The 33-year-old captain of Team Sweden has 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 41 games for the Avalanche in the NHL this season.
