Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Opens scoring Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landeskog scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 3.
Landeskog has scored in consecutive contests, with his tally Thursday opening the scoring. The 33-year-old winger has played in a middle-six role so far, adding seven shots on net, 13 hits, six PIM and a plus-2 rating over three playoff outings. Landeskog playing well gives the Avalanche the ability to distribute the scoring talent over three lines, making the team deep and dangerous for opponents.
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