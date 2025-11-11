default-cbs-image
Brindley inked a two-year contract extension with Colorado on Tuesday.

Brindley missed the first two games of November with a concussion, but he has bounced back with two goals and an assist in his last two appearances. While the level of production probably shouldn't be expected from the 21-year-old center throughout the rest of 2025-26, he should be capable of challenging for the 20-point threshold this season.

