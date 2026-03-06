Brindley was reassigned to the minors Friday, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Brindley has six goals and 12 points in 47 outings with the Avalanche in 2025-26. Joel Kiviranta (concussion) is set to return for Friday's game against Dallas, and the Avalanche acquired Nicolas Roy from Toronto on Thursday. Those were likely factors in the Avalanche's decision to send Brindley to the AHL.