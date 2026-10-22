Brindley was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Thursday.

Brindley will return to the Eagles after picking up an assist in his most recent game with the Avalanche. Overall, the 22-year-old forward posted one point, three shots on net and six hits across four appearances. He'll have a chance to return to the big club if the injuries to Zachary L'Heureaux (upper body) and Nicolas Roy (lower body) persist, but Brindley will likely see a much larger role with AHL Colorado this season, where he already has five points across four outings.