Brindley picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Facing the team that selected him 34th overall in the 2023 Draft, Brindley snapped an 11-game point drought by having a hand in a pair of Brent Burns tallies, including the GWG in the first period. Brindley has shown occasional glimpses of upside in his first full season in the NHL, and through his first 31 games with Colorado he's managed five goals and 11 points with 37 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-8 rating.