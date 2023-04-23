Compher scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Kraken in the Game 3.
Compher and the Avalanche needed that goal. It snapped a five-game point drought for the 28-year-old, who tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period. Compher will be called upon to be strong all over the ice as the second-line center. He had a career year with 52 points, 154 shots on net and 84 blocked shots in 82 regular-season outings.
