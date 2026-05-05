Ahcan has been brought up from AHL Colorado, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic on Tuesday.

Josh Manson's (upper body) availability for Game 2 against the Wild on Tuesday is in question, so Ahcan will provide the Avalanche with another option on the blue line. Nick Blankenburg has filled in while Manson has been out. Ahcan had a great regular season with the Eagles in 2025-26, generating 11 goals, 50 points and a plus-24 rating over 61 appearances. Should he draw into the lineup for the Avalanche in the postseason, it will be in a third-pairing role.