site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: avalanches-jack-ahcan-sent-to-ahl | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Avalanche's Jack Ahcan: Sent to AHL
•
1 min read
Ahcan was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Wednesday.
Ahcan has two assists in 11 outings with the Avalanche in 2025-26. He also has 11 goals, 50 points and 46 PIM across 60 appearances with AHL Colorado this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
Chelena Goldman
• 3 min read
Janet Eagleson
• 6 min read
Anthony Winker
• 6 min read
Jon Litterine
• 6 min read