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Predators' Jack Ahcan: Secures two-year deal

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ahcan agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with Nashville on Wednesday, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports.

Ahcan will continue to face an uphill battle when it comes to securing a permanent spot on the Predator' blue line. Last year, the 29-year-old defenseman played in just 11 regular-season games for Colorado, notching two assists, six hits and eight shots. Even if he does make the team coming out of camp, Ahcan doesn't offer enough offensive upside or category coverage to be worth taking in most fantasy formats.

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