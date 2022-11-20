MacDonald had an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots over 14:48 of ice time in Saturday's 4-0 win over Washington.

MacDonald filled in on the blue line with three Colorado defensemen nursing injuries. His third-period slapshot redirected off Andrew Cogliano's leg for the Avalanche's third goal. It was MacDonald's third point of the season. He swings between defense and winger on the fourth line, so he's not often in a position to provide offense.