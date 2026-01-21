Head coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday that he hopes Kiviranta (lower body) will be able to return for Friday's game against the Flyers, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Kiviranta has been sidelined since late December, and he was officially placed on injured reserve Monday. However, it appears as though he's closing in on a return to game action. If he's able to suit up for Friday's matchup, that would allow him to appear in NHL games for nearly two weeks leading up to the Olympic break. Kiviranta has made 21 appearances for the Avalanche this year, recording a goal, three assists, 30 hits and six PIM while averaging 9:29 of ice time.