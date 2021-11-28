Johansson made 26 saves on 28 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

This was Johansson's third start and fifth appearance of the year, but he turned in a strong performance. He's played three times in the last week, making two relief appearances after Darcy Kuemper battled equipment issues. Johansson has allowed 11 goals on 123 shots this year, good for a .911 save percentage. He likely won't have to wait long for his next start -- the Avalanche begin a road trip with a back-to-back set against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday and the Canadiens on Thursday.