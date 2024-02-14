Drouin logged one shot, one block and one hit over 22:22 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

Following a brief two-game stint on the second line, Drouin was moved back to the first line as part of head coach Jared Bednar's line tweaks. The changes were designed to snap Colorado from its four-game losing streak, so mission accomplished. Drouin took what had been the spot belonging to Artturi Lehkonen, who was moved to the second line and produced two goals and two assists. The line changes are expected to hold when the Avalanche take on the Lightning in Tampa on Thursday.