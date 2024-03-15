Drouin (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's clash with Edmonton, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Drouin has found his offensive game of late with two goals and two assists in his last four outings. If the winger does return to action, he figures to retake a top-six role, likely knocking Brandon Duhaime down the lineup. In addition, Drouin could be an option for the No. 1 power-play unit.