Coach Jared Bednar is hopeful Manson (lower body) will be able to return by the end of March, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

With Manson facing an extended absence, look for Brad Hunt and Kurtis MacDermid to continue rotating in on the bottom pairing for the foreseeable future. Manson's picked up only 10 points through 27 games this season, so his absence will likely go unnoticed in most fantasy circles.