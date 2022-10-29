MacDermid was a healthy scratch for Friday's 1-0 loss to New Jersey.
MacDermid was on the bench for the third straight game. He opened the season as a winger on the fourth line and filled in on the blue line for an injured Devon Toews last Friday, his last active game. If MacDermid were a lineup regular, he could help in categories like hits and PIM. He's third on the team with 17 hits and seven PIM while averaging 7:16 TOI and playing four of the team's eight games.
