Senators' Kurtis MacDermid: Snags first helper
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
MacDermid notched an assist and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.
MacDermid has played in three consecutive games for just the second time all year. The 31-year-old is still averaging just 4:18 per game over 12 appearances, but by earning a point, he's doing better on offense than he did with the Devils in 2024-25. He's added just two shots on net, 11 hits, five blocked shots and 18 PIM.
