MacDermid was scratched for the sixth straight game in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

MacDermid didn't get into the lineup against his former team -- he had been with the Avalanche for parts of the last three seasons. The Devils' forward group is healthy right now, so unless head coach Sheldon Keefe decides he needs extra physicality in the lineup, MacDermid is likely to sit more often than not. He's still in search of his first point this season while adding six shots on net, 23 PIM and 37 hits over 21 appearances.