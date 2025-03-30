MacDermid has played in just two of the Devils' last 22 games after being scratched Saturday versus the Wild.

MacDermid doesn't stand much of a chance at getting playing time unless the Devils rest their regulars once they clinch a playoff spot. The 31-year-old is one of 15 healthy forwards on the roster, and Cody Glass (undisclosed) is day-to-day. MacDermid has not recorded a point in 22 appearances, adding 23 PIM and 38 hits while averaging just 5:40 of ice time per game as an old-school enforcer.