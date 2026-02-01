MacDermid didn't appear in any of the Senators' games in January.

That's 16 straight contests in the press box for the enforcer. MacDermid had an assist, five hits and 17 PIM over eight outings in December when he logged more consistent playing time. He's at 33 PIM, 13 hits and a minus-3 rating over 16 contests this season. MacDermid is a non-fantasy player even when he's in a full-time role, as he offers far too little offense.