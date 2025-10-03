Senators' Kurtis MacDermid: Sent to Ottawa
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
MacDermid was traded to the Senators from the Devils on Friday in exchange for Zack MacEwen.
MacDermid made 23 regular-season appearances for the Devils last year, and he was held without a point while racking up 40 hits, 23 PIM and eight blocked shots. He'll likely have a chance to carve out a part-time role with his new team during the 2025-26 campaign.
More News
-
Devils' Kurtis MacDermid: Crowded out of lineup•
-
Devils' Kurtis MacDermid: Playing time fading•
-
Devils' Kurtis MacDermid: Still in part-time role•
-
Devils' Kurtis MacDermid: Playing time hard to come by•
-
Devils' Kurtis MacDermid: Getting fourth-line TOI•
-
Devils' Kurtis MacDermid: Not seeing much playing time•