MacDermid was traded to the Senators from the Devils on Friday in exchange for Zack MacEwen.

MacDermid made 23 regular-season appearances for the Devils last year, and he was held without a point while racking up 40 hits, 23 PIM and eight blocked shots. He'll likely have a chance to carve out a part-time role with his new team during the 2025-26 campaign.

