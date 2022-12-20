MacDermid had two shots on goal, three hits and two penalty minutes over 3:52 of ice time in Monday's 1-0 shootout win over the Islanders.

MacDermid returned to action after missing 16 games due to a lower-body injury. The hybrid forward/defenseman was deployed as a winger on the seldom-used fourth line. MacDermid skated four shifts in the first period then one each in the successive periods. In true MacDermid form, he was physical in his limited TOI and was whistled for an interference penalty, the fifth time in nine games he's picked up PIM.