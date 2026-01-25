Blackwood will start Sunday's game against the Maple Leafs, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

With Scott Wedgewood dealing with a personal issue, Blackwood is the undisputed number one goaltender in Colorado, and he will start a second straight contest. The 29-year-old is struggling a little bit as of late as he is on a personal two-game losing streak in which he's allowed 11 total goals on 47 shots. The Maple Leafs, Sunday's opponent, are on the second of a back-to-back and losers of three straight games.