MacKinnon recorded three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

MacKinnon helped out on an Artturi Lehkonen goal in the first period as well as both of Mikko Rantanen's third-period markers. November has been kind to the reigning MVP -- MacKinnon has two goals and 13 helpers over six games this month. Overall, the superstar center leads the NHL with 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) while adding 67 shots on net, 12 hits, 11 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 17 outings.