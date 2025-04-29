MacKinnon produced a goal and an assist Monday in the Avalanche's 6-2 loss to the Stars in Game 5 of their first-round series.

The 29-year-old superstar sparked a brief rally in the second period after his team had fallen behind 3-0, but it was all the offense the Avs could muster. MacKinnon has had a dazzling start to the series, racking up five goals and seven points in five games, but his playoff run could come to an early end with Colorado facing elimination in Game 6 on Thursday.