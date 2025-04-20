MacKinnon scored twice on six shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Stars in Game 1.

MacKinnon's first goal was on the power play, and it stood as the game-winner. He also added an empty-netter. The superstar center finished second in the regular season with 116 points (32 goals, 84 assists) over 79 appearances, though he missed the last three games of the year with an undisclosed injury. Keeping him fresh for the playoffs was likely part of that decision, and MacKinnon looked pretty healthy in Game 1. He'll play a critical role for the Avalanche during the postseason.