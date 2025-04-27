MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on four shots and added three hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 4.

MacKinnon doubled the Avalanche's lead to 2-0 late in the first period, and they carried the momentum the rest of the way. The 29-year-old has four goals, one assist, 24 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-2 rating over four playoff contests. Three of his tallies have come with the man advantage as he continues to be the focal point of Colorado's attack.