MacKinnon had three assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres. He also recorded three shots, one hit, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating.

MacKinnon extended his point streak to six games, a span in which he's recorded multi-point efforts five times, but that's not where his impressive streak ends. The star playmaker has also cracked the scoresheet in 12 of his 14 appearances since the beginning of December, a span in which he's registered 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists). He's up to 64 points in only 39 games, with 14 goals and 50 helpers, and he's well on his way to record 100-plus points for the third season in a row.