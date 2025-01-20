MacKinnon logged a goal on six shots while also recording a blocked shot in 25:57 of ice time during Monday's 3-1 loss to Minnesota.

The Avalanche struggled to generate much production against Marc-Andre Fleury and the Wild on Monday, but MacKinnon helped the team avoid being shut out by recording the team's lone goal with just over a minute remaining in the second period. The 29-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of 10 appearances since the start of the calendar year, logging four goals, nine assists, two PIM and a plus-6 rating during that time.