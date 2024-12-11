MacKinnon had a goal and 4 assists in a 6-2 victory over the Penguins on Tuesday. Every point came at even strength.

It was a duel of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia's best, and MacKinnon outmatched his buddy, Sidney Crosby, by a country mile. He opened the scoring on Colorado's second shot of the game. In true MacKinnon style, he bulled his way through the neutral zone at warp speed and then fired a snap shot from the left face-off circle. It was his ninth career five-point game, which moved him into a tie with Peter Forsberg for third in franchise history, behind Peter Stastny (12) and Joe Sakic (10). He's also the third player in franchise history to put up 600 assists (Sakic 1,106; Peter Stastny 668). And then there's the NHL scoring lead -- MacKinnon sits on top of the league with 46 points and 36 assists (30 games). One word: domination.