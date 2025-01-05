Olausson was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Saturday.
Olausson has played in the last two games, but he hasn't recorded a point. The 22-year-old's demotion could be a paper transaction, as the Avalanche's injured forwards have not been deemed close to returning yet.
