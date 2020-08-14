Grubauer will tend the twine in Friday's Game 2 matchup with Arizona.

Grubauer secured a shutout in Game 1 but wasn't tested much as he faced a mere 14 shots on goal. In four postseason outings, the German netminder went 2-0-1 with a 1.64 GAA. With an offensive powerhouse in Nathan MacKinnon in front of him, Grubauer shouldn't have to be perfect to keep racking up wins, though it will certainly help.