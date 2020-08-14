Grubauer will tend the twine in Friday's Game 2 matchup with Arizona.
Grubauer secured a shutout in Game 1 but wasn't tested much as he faced a mere 14 shots on goal. In four postseason outings, the German netminder went 2-0-1 with a 1.64 GAA. With an offensive powerhouse in Nathan MacKinnon in front of him, Grubauer shouldn't have to be perfect to keep racking up wins, though it will certainly help.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Blanks Coyotes in Game 1•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Gets nod for Game 1•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Less than stellar in OT loss•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Taking on Vegas•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Steady in dramatic victory•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Draws start Sunday•