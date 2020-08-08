Grubauer will patrol the crease during Saturday's round-robin finale versus Vegas, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Grubauer was fantastic in his postseason debut Sunday against St. Louis, turning aside 31 of 32 shots en route to a 2-1 victory. He'll attempt to help his club secure the No. 1 seed in the West in a matchup with a red-hot Golden Knights club that's racked up 11 goals through its first two round-robin contests.