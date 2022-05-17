Murray (hand) has been deemed healthy enough to play ahead of Tuesday's Game 1 versus St. Louis, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Although Murray's recovered from his hand injury, he isn't expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with the Blues. It may take an injury for Murray to enter the lineup during Colorado's playoff run.
