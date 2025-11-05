Malinski registered an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Malinski ended a three-game point drought with a helper on a Ross Colton goal in the second period, which was the game-winner. The 27-year-old Malinski has provided steady depth offense from a third-pairing role this year. He's up to one goal, five assists, 26 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 14 appearances.