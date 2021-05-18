Girard registered an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues in Game 1.

Girard helped out on a Gabriel Landeskog goal in the third period. The 23-year-old Girard was productive in a top-four role this season with 32 points in 48 contests during the regular season. The Quebec native is expected to continue in that role with work on the second power-play unit during the playoffs.