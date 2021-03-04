Girard scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.
Girard doubled the Avalanche's lead to 2-0 with his tally at 5:29 of the third period. It was the blueliner's fourth goal and 15th point in 18 contests this season. He's added 29 shots on net, a plus-4 rating and eight PIM. Girard has a chance to match his career-high 34-point output from 70 outings last year.
