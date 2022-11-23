Girard (lower body) will be back in the lineup against Vancouver on Wednesday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Girard has been out of action since Nov. 5 -- he got hurt in Finland while playing Columbus. He has a goal and four points in 11 games this campaign. Girard should return to the second power play Wednesday as he's averaged 1:14 of ice time per game with the man advantage this season.
