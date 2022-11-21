Girard (lower body) won't play Monday against Dallas, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.
Coach Jared Bednar said that Girard did not make the trip with the team. "He's getting real close to return," Bednar added. "He's been skating the whole time we've been gone." Girard has been out since Nov. 5.
More News
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Will miss Saturday's game•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Remains unavailable•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Remains day-to-day•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Out of action Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Will miss Thursday's game•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Day-to-day with injury•