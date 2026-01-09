Wedgewood stopped 29 of 31 shots in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Senators.

Wedgewood did more than well enough as the Avalanche's offense erupted with a six-goal second period to make it easy for their goalie. The 33-year-old had lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season entering this contest. He's now 19-3-4 with a 2.19 GAA and a .917 save percentage over 28 starts. Wedgewood will continue to patrol the crease regularly while Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) is on injured reserve, so it's safe to assume Wedgewood will get the nod versus the Blue Jackets on Saturday.