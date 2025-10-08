Wedgewood allowed one goal on 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

The only tally against Wedgewood was Kevin Fiala's goal, which came on a 5-on-3 advantage for the Kings. All in all, it was a positive start to the year for Wedgewood. He went 14-6-2 with a 2.32 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 24 regular-season appearances between Nashville and Colorado in 2024-25. The 33-year-old will continue to handle a starting role while Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) continues to work his way back from injury. The Avalanche's home opener is Thursday versus the Mammoth.