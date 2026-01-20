Wedgewood stopped 22 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over Washington.

The Avs never trailed in the game as they out-shot the visitors 44-24, making life relatively easy for Wedgewood. It was his first start since Jan. 8, as he may be ceding the top spot in the crease back to Mackenzie Blackwood, but through five outings this month Wedgewood's delivered a 3-2-0 record with a stout 2.44 GAA and .911 save percentage.