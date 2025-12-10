Wedgewood was forced to leave the shootout of Tuesday's game versus the Predators after a collision during one of Nashville's attempts, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Given the late nature of the collision, an update on Wedgewood's status won't be available until Wednesday at the earliest. Wedgewood will be in the concussion protocol until he is cleared to play. If he misses time, the Avalanche might have to turn to Isak Posch as a call-up option for Thursday's game versus the Panthers since Trent Miner, who was sent down Sunday, has not yet had an opportunity to play with AHL Colorado since his demotion.