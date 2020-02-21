Avalanche's Sheldon Dries: Ascends to NHL
The Avalanche recalled Dries from AHL Colorado on Thursday.
Dries earned his second stint with the big club, as he's already suited up in one NHL game this campaign. The 25-year-old has been a solid contributor in the minor league ranks, notching 34 points through 47 games this season. Dries' first chance to suit up in NHL action is Friday against the Ducks.
